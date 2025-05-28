TTD EO unveils poster for Sri Govindaraja Swamy Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: In preparation for the upcoming annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao unveiled the event poster on Tuesday at his chamber in the TTD administrative building. The Brahmotsavams are scheduled to take place from June 2 to June 10, 2025.

During the poster release, the EO directed officials to make elaborate arrangements, keeping in mind the summer conditions and the comfort of visiting devotees. He emphasized the need for setting up shade pandals, whitewashing temple premises, designing attractive rangolis, and enhancing the festive ambiance with electric and floral decorations and artistic paintings. The EO also instructed those advance arrangements be made for the smooth conduct of daily Vahana Sevas, to be held from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM and again from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Preparatory rituals begin with Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam on May 29, followed by Ankurarpanam on June 1 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. The Brahmotsavams officially commence on June 2 with Dwajarohanam during Mithuna Lagnam between 7:02 AM and 7:20 AM, followed by a grand procession on Pedda Sesha Vahanam that evening.

Each day features unique Vahana Sevas, including Chinna Sesha, Hamsa, Simha, Muthyapu Pandiri, Kalpavriksha, Sarvabhouma, Mohini Avataram, Garuda, Hanumantha, Gaja, Suryaprabha, Chandraprabha, Rathotsavam, Ashwa, and concludes with Chakrasnanam and Dwajavarohanam on June 10.