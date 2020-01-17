TTD gives top priority to protect desi cows: EO

Tirupati: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said that protection and promotion of local breeds of cattle is one of the topmost priorities of TTD.

The TTD Administrative Chief took part in the Gopuja Mahotsavam performed at SV Gosamrakshana sala on the occasion of Kanuma being observed as a part of Sankranti festival, here on Thursday.

After performing puja to Sri Venugopala Swamy and Gomata, the EO said to media persons that there are about 3,000 desi cattle, 1,200 bulls and 1,800 cows at SV Gosala of TTD. Apart from this, the modern Gosala located on a sprawling 450 acres of land near Palamaner has also housed several Desi breeds of cattle.

"Our aim is to promote the Panchagavya products also by taking up awareness programmes to dairy farmers in a big way", he said adding that TTD will involve interested people in the activities to promote desi breeds.

The 14 species of desi breeds in TTD Gosala include Ongole, Punganur, Kangeyam, Kapila, Sahiwal etc. Earlier, the Chekka Bhajans, Kolatams by HDPP artistes, Annamacharya Sankeertans by the project artistes enthralled the devotees who thronged with children in large numbers to witness the event wherein different animals including horses, elephants and cows were decked colourfully to mark the occasion.