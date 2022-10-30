TTD JEO inspects arrangements for Deepotsavam in Yaganti on Nov 7

Tirupati: Seeking divine intervention to keep the state and the country prosperous forever, TTD has decided to perform Karthika Deepotsavam in Yaganti on November 7. In connection with this, TTD Trust Board member and local legislator Rambhupal Reddy along with TTD JEO for Education and Health Sada Bhargavi on Sunday inspected the venue in the holy place and

discussed the arrangements to be made for Deepotsavam. Speaking later, the TTD board member said, with the support of TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, the religious event is being arranged which will be performed between 5:30

pm and 8 pm on November 7.

TTD officials and local administration are making elaborate arrangements for the big fete, he added. Earlier, the JEO along with TTD senior officers inspected the site and made valuable suggestions on erecting platform, LED screens, deputation of staffs, Srivari Sevaks, Annaprasadam, cleanliness and medical facilities in the place. She directed that all the

arrangements should be completed by November 6. The SVBC will telecast live coverage of this event for the sake of global devotees. Superintendent Engineer (Electrical) Venkateswarulu, DFO Srinivas, VGO Manohar, SVETA Director Prasanti and RO Dr T Ravi were present.