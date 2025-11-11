TTD sacks 2 outsourced staff for eating meat near Alipiri

Tirupati: TTD terminated two outsourced employees after a video showing them consuming non-vegetarian food near the Alipiri footpath went viral, sparking outrage among devotees.

The incident surfaced on Monday when visuals circulated online showing the duo consuming meat close to the pathway used by devotees trekking to the Tirumala temple. The individuals were identified as Rama Swamy and Sarasamma, both employed with the TTD’s health department through an outsourced agency. TTD regulations strictly prohibit the consumption of meat, alcohol or other non-vegetarian food items in Tirumala and along the Alipiri footpath, which are regarded as sacred spaces. Following the viral footage, officials from TTD’s vigilance and security departments launched an inquiry into the incident.

After confirming the violation, a complaint was lodged against the two at the Tirumala II Town Police Station, and their services were immediately terminated.