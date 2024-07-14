TTD suspends break darshans at Tirumala on July 16 amid Salakatla Anivara Asthanam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced the cancellation of break darshans at Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple on July 16 due to the scheduled Salakatla Anivara Asthanam and requested devotees to plan their visit accordingly.

The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, which was held on 9th July in honor of the upcoming Asthanam, is a traditional ritual.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of break darshans has led to a surge in the number of devotees visiting the temple, with wait times extending up to 30 hours for darshan. The consecutive holidays of the second Saturday and Sunday saw a significant increase in footfall, resulting in overcrowding at the Vaikuntham queue complex and Narayangiri sheds.

Devotees, who did not have a free Sarvadarshanam time slot, formed queues stretching up to 3 kilometers till the Octopus building. TTD staff have been providing drinking water and food offerings to the devotees in the queues to ensure their comfort.

Efforts are being made to monitor the queues and take necessary measures to prevent any inconvenience to the devotees. It is advised for devotees to plan their visit to the temple keeping in mind the cancellation of break darshans on July 16th.