Vijayawada: Pawan Kalyan all set to launch Varahi yatra from June 14

Vijayawada : An interesting political scenario seems to be emerging in Andhra Pradesh. Of late, the ruling party leaders have started reacting within minutes of press conference held by their rival political parties or leaders and make all kinds of comments against them. While the political affairs committee chairman of Jana Sena Nadendla Manohar was announcing the campaign schedule of party chief Pawan Kalyan, the former minister Perni Nani held another press conference to criticise Jana Sena and called it as “package yatra.”

Similar comments were made to counter the speeches of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu as well. But, interestingly, they refuse to react to any remarks by state BJP leaders.



Amidst this scenario, the Jana Sena president has decided to hit the road from June 14 in his newly acquired vehicle, Varahi. The party leaders feel that this ‘yatra’ will create history. Pawan Kalyan, who had recently predicted that the state would go in for early polls probably by November, feels that it’s time to be among the people. His slogan during his campaign would be to create ‘YSRCP Mukt Andhra Pradesh’.

According to party senior leader Nadendla Manohar, the route map of Pawan Kalyan has been finalised for about 10 constituencies in East Godavari and parts of West Godavari district. Pawan Kalyan would kick start his yatra from the temple town of Annavaram after offering prayers to Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy. He would be visiting Prattipadu, Pithapuram, Kakinada rural, Kakinada urban, Mummidivaram, Razole, Palacole, Narasapuram and Bhimavaram.

Manohar said the yatra would instil confidence among the people of the state as well as the rank and file of the party. It is not just a political yatra aimed at elections but an attempt to understand the ground situation, the problems of the people, particularly the farmers, the youth and women.

During the yatra, Pawan Kalyan would meet various sections of the people and hold meetings with them. He would be holding special meetings with DWACRA women, fishermen, handloom weavers. He will also meet several artists and assure them that the party would stand by them.