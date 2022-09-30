Vijayawada: Realtors happy as reatly deals pick up

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) president K Rajendra expressed happiness over the turnaround of the business of real estate in Andhra Pradesh after lull of a few years. "There have been several inquiries about the new layout ventures and gated communities across the State," he added.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Rajendra said that Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh will inaugurate the 8th edition of the two-day property show organised by CREDAI at A Convention here on Saturday.

Rajendra said that the builders of 26 districts across the State would participate in the property show, which would showcase all the necessary information regarding the developed properties to consumers. Apart from builders, suppliers of various materials and bankers would also participate in the show to sanction housing loans on the spot.

Referring to the property show, Rajendra said that CREDAI has been showing new avenues to the builders and new experience to the buyers for the last seven property shows.

The CREDAI has undertaken several service activities under corporate social responsibility (CSR) including building toilets in the government schools, medical camps for construction workers, free food distribution during the Covid pandemic.

Credai Vijayawada chapter general secretary K Ramesh Ankineedu and Treasurer Varada Sreedhar also participated.