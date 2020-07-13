Visakhapatnam: Collector V Vinay Chand has decided to set up more Covid hospitals

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand has decided to set up more Covid hospitals in Visakhapatnam. He visited Government Regional Eye Hospital, Government ENT Hospital, Government Hospital for Mental Health, Rani Chandramani Devi Government among others on Monday to check the bed arrangements and turn them into Covid hospitals. He directed the officials concerned to take immediate steps for the same.

The Collector made suggestions on registration and swab collection at the ENT Hospital and ensuring supply of oxygen at different hospitals and directed suitable measures to the superintendents of the respective hospitals. District Medical and Health Officer S Tirupathi Rao, Covid special officer P V Sudhakar and Joint Collector P Arun Kumar and others were present.

