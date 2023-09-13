Visakhapatnam Port secures third rank in cargo handling

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority secured the third rank among all major ports in cargo handling.



In the recent meeting led by the secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the performance of major ports has been reviewed from April to July.

The ministry is monitoring the performance of all the major ports on key performance indicators such as cargo volume, pre-berthing detention (PBD) time, turnaround time (TRT), output per ship berth day (OSBD) and idle time at berth.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority fared well on all these parameters. By handling 33.14 million tonnes, VPA recorded 3 percent improvement in cargo volume, 65 percent in PBD, 16 percent in TRT, 14 percent in OSBD and 4 percent in idle time at berths between April and July compared to the previous year.

Chairperson of VPA M. Angamuthu commended deputy chairperson, heads of the departments, senior officers, employees for their efforts and support in achieving continuous growth. “The aim is to diversify the port’s cargo basket. More coastal, fertilizer and agricultural cargo will add impetus to the port’s performance. Moreover, improving key port performance indicators will help us in maintaining a better position in future as well,” the Chairperson said, adding that efforts will continue to push the cargo growth further.