Visakhapatnam Railway station to be redeveloped with enhanced facilities

The Visakhapatnam railway station is all set to get upgraded and developed in EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) model with a cost of Rs. 393 crore. Against this backdrop, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited proposals to develop the station



It is learnt that the decision to revamp the station is taken in order to provide the enhanced facilities. The last date for the submission of the bids is slated on August 12 and the works are said to be completed in the next three years.

Going by the report from the officials, the Visakhapatnam station which will be upgraded and have skywalks, facilitating seamless passenger movement. Also, it is learnt that there will be construction of roof plaza, connecting departure halls waiting area above the platforms with internet wifi and smart parking management system wherein passengers can book a parking slot through app.

The upgraded station will also get retiring rooms, medical emergency room, retail and office spaces, and cloak room for the convenience of the passengers.