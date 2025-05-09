Vision plans must hone devpt & welfare

Kurnool: Joint Collector Dr B Navya has directed officials to formulate a comprehensive vision plan that integrates both development and welfare.

On Thursday, a workshop and training programme was conducted at the District Parishad meeting hall as part of the Swarnandhra @ 2047 initiative, focusing on the vision action plans for Kurnool and Nandyal districts as well as constituency-wise strategies. Speaking on the occasion, She emphasized that under the Swarnandhra @ 2047 framework, meetings have been held with stakeholders from the district to mandal levels to gather inputs. Additionally, household surveys were conducted to prepare the district-level documentation for 2047. She highlighted that the Chief Minister has already launched the State Vision Document, which aligns with the Central Government’s Viksit Bharat Plan.

Dr Navya stated that having a clear vision plan is essential to achieving targeted developmental goals within a defined timeframe. “We have assessed the potential across the primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors and evaluated the available resources within our district. Action plans have been prepared to enhance contributions from various sectors so as to achieve an annual growth rate of 50%,” she added.

She further directed that, in line with the district action plan, micro-level action plans must also be formulated at constituency and mandal levels.

The Vision Andhra framework includes ten core principles: zero poverty, advancement of the agriculture sector, water security, skill development, social security, and a holistic blend of development and welfare. She also noted that Andhra Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of social security pensions.

Planning Department Advisor Seethapati Rao, addressing the gathering, explained that the objective of the training program was to guide officials on how to design constituency-level plans under Swarnandhra @ 2047. He underlined the importance of these constituency-level plans, stating that the Chief Minister would personally review each of them. He urged officials to meticulously prepare the action plans and provided a detailed presentation explaining the methodology for preparing these plans.

The program was attended by Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, CPO Himaprabha Raju, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Pattikonda RDO Bharat, Nandyal CPO Venugopal, MPDOs, and other officials.