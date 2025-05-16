  • Menu
Viswam shines in APRJC & POLYCET-2025 with record-breaking ranks

Tirupati: Viswam Educational Institutions, Tirupati, has once again proven its leadership in competitive exam training by securing four ranks in the Top 10 at the state level in the APRJC-2025 results. Notable achievers include Y. Dedipya (3rd rank), K. Muni Rupesh (7th), J. Anjali (9th), and Manisha (10th). Several other students also attained impressive state-level ranks.

In POLYCET-2025, Viswam achieved a 100% qualification rate, with many students scoring among the top at the district level. M. Kavya Sri topped among girls with 117/120 marks, followed by Kimya Sri (116), K. Nithya Sri (114), and Abdul Khader (113), among others.

Chairman Dr. N. Viswanath Reddy credited the consistent success to the dedication of the faculty, students, and parents, reaffirming Viswam’s commitment to quality education for over 35 years.

