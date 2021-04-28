Vizianagaram: Patients scramble for oxygen

Vizianagaram: Many hospitals treating Covid patients in the district are facing oxygen scarcity. Though the district administration is claiming that more than 1,800 beds are available at 31 hospitals in the district, there are no enough beds for those needing oxygen. MIMS, Tirumala hospital, MR district hospital, Area hospital at Parvathipuram and even community health centres at Bobbili and Cheepurupalli have been occupied to full capacity by Covid patients. The patients in need of oxygen are desperately searching for beds with oxygen facility with little luck. Even some district officials also not in a position to provide a bed with oxygen for their relatives. An officer who has been trying to get a bed at MIMS hospital said, "It is very pathetic situation. I am the district officer but I couldn't provide a bed with oxygen facility. If I failed to get it, I have to lose my kin."

After the tragic incident of Maharajah district hospital which claimed two lives, patients in various hospitals are worried and are searching for bed with continuous oxygen supply. But most of the private hospitals are refusing admission to new patients from other hospitals as there are no beds available. A patient from Denkada mandal who failed to get a bed here, rushed to Vizag for better treatment.

Meanwhile, Maharaja hospital received a tanker with 2 kilo litre oxygen which was filled in the storage points in the hospital. District collector M Harijawaharlal, said, "We got the oxygen from Pydibheemavaram industrial area of Srikakulam district and the supply will be continued for some more days. The storage capacity in this hospital will be enhanced to six kilolitre in a few days. Then we need not worry about the reserves of oxygen here."