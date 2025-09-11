VMC Commissioner stresses on garbage-free, pothole-free roads

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials and staff to ensure regular removal of waste materials from city roads and timely filling of potholes. He emphasised that garbage collected in compactor bins should be cleared promptly without delay.

As part of his routine inspection on Wednesday, the Commissioner toured AS Rama Rao Road, Christurajapuram, Loyola College Road, Pantakalva Road, and Patamata areas. He observed that several compactor bins were accumulating with garbage and noticed multiple potholes on the roads.

The commissioner said his objective was to make Vijayawada a garbage-free and pothole-free city. He instructed officials to strictly implement barricading at all development and repair work sites, stating that no works should be taken up without proper safety measures.

He further directed that sanitation maintenance be extended to road dividers and main roads to enhance the city’s cleanliness. In addition, the Commissioner inspected the Anna Canteen at Patamata, where he advised staff to provide facilities to people without inconvenience. He stressed that officials must regularly supervise all Anna Canteens across the city, ensuring both proper facilities and food quality. Assistant Medical and Health Officer Dr Gopalakrishna Naik and other officials accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.