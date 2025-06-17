Live
VSEZ organises blood donation camp
A total of 40 units of blood was collected on the occasion and handed over to the blood bank
Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘World Blood Donor Day’, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) organised a blood donation camp on Monday.
The camp was held in association with Life Share Blood Bank. Zonal Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone Srinivas Muppaala inaugurated the blood donation camp at VSEZ and administered the blood donor pledge.
Later, Srinivas Muppaala volunteered to donate blood, encouraging other senior officers and staff and the unit heads to contribute to the cause. The camp focused on maximising participation and registrations of voluntary blood donors.
Addressing the gathering, Srinivas Muppaala, informed that the World Blood Donor Day was observed to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and to thank voluntary blood donors for their life-saving contributions. A total of 40 units of blood was collected on the occasion and handed over to the blood bank.