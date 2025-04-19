Live
Weather alert: AP, Telangana likely to receive rains for next five days
The Meteorological Department has forecasted the likelihood of rain across the Telugu states for the next five days. Moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is anticipated in several districts due to the influence of an atmospheric trough.
A yellow alert has been issued for numerous districts in Telangana this Saturday and Sunday, including Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal.
The department has warned of wind speeds reaching up to 40 kilometres per hour, with hailstorms likely in many areas. Additionally, it is predicted that light to moderate rain will occur in Andhra Pradesh. Despite the rainfall, daytime temperatures are not expected to change significantly.