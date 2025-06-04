Weather alert: Heatwave returns after a week rainfall

The weather across Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana has taken a dramatic turn following the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, which initially relieved residents from the scorching summer heat. However, after several days of consistent rainfall, the sun has reasserted its dominance over the region, especially in coastal Andhra and Telangana, causing growing concern among the populace.

Over the past week, residents celebrated the respite provided by the Rohini monsoon, which arrived a week earlier than expected. Yet, the last few days have seen Bhanu, the Sun, shine fiercely once more. As a result, temperatures have surged, leading to a renewed heatwave, particularly in districts adjacent to the coastal belt.

The Meteorological Department has attributed the rise in temperatures to a stagnation in the southwest monsoon’s movement. Recent forecasts indicate that this trend will persist for the next five days, with the forecast anticipating light to moderate rains in isolated areas of Telangana due to low-level winds flowing in from the west and southwest.

On Thursday, June 4, areas such as Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and several others are expected to experience gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h alongside sporadic showers. The Meteorological Department warns that temperatures in places like Nalgonda could hit a maximum of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while Mahabubnagar might see a minimum of 32.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the monsoon appears to be weakening in Andhra Pradesh, resulting in a resurgence of summer conditions. Heat-related discomfort has plagued residents over the past few days, with temperatures in some locales climbing two to four degrees above average. Coastal regions are expected to experience muggy conditions, with daytime temperatures likely reaching between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius.

In particularly extreme instances, a maximum temperature of 41 degrees was recorded in Jangamaheshwarapuram yesterday. The Meteorological Department has cautioned that hot weather conditions will prevail across the coastal regions for the next few days, with daytime highs potentially reaching up to 40 degrees in isolated areas. Thunderstorms and gusty winds may also occur during the evening hours, adding to the unpredictability of the weather.