WHO is looking at Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy tweets

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP and National general secretary of the party Vijayasai Reddy said that the state government is striving hard to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in Andhra Pradesh. He said on Friday that the World Health Organisation is inquiring about the measures being taken in Andhra Pradesh to contain the spread of coronavirus disease. Vijayasai Reddy made a series of tweets on Friday.

In his Tweet, Vijayasai has written that the under the vigilance of a leader and the foresight of the chief minister, the state has been witnessing less number of fatal cases, which is being lauded by the central government and now the World Health Organisation has also turned its eyes to Andhra Pradesh.

రాష్ట్రానిధినేత సమర్థత, సాహసోపేత నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకోగలిగే చొరవ సంక్షోభ సమయాల్లో ప్రజలను ఆపద నుంచి గట్టెక్కిస్తాయి. కోవిడ్ నియంత్రణ, తక్కువ ప్రాణనష్టంతో ఏపి దిశా నిర్దేశం చేస్తుంది. ప్రతి రాష్ట్రం మనల్ని అసుసరిస్తుంది. కేంద్రం ఇప్పటికే ప్రశంసించింది. WHO కూడా ఆరా తీస్తోంది. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the state has so far registered 955 coronavirus cases with 62 new cases. Of these, 145 were discharged, and 781 were active cases. So far, 29 people have died in the state due to the dreadful virus. The state, on the other hand, intensified the conduction of COVID-19 tests after the arrival of Rapid testing Kits and Truenat machines. Andhra Pradesh stands top in conducting the tests. So far more than 50 thousand tests have been conducted with a ration of 830 tests for one million population.

