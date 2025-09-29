Will revive Gandhi Hill as major tourist spot: Kesineni

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni has announced that efforts are underway to revive Gandhi Hill with the goal of developing it into a prominent tourist and spiritual destination. Ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2), the MP, along with Gandhi Hill Development Committee Chairman KPC Gandhi and Vice-Chairman Jandhyala Shankar, inspected the ongoing development works on Sunday.

Recalling his childhood memories, MP Sivanath said that Gandhi Hill once housed the country’s second planetarium, but had lost its prominence over the years due to neglect. He highlighted Vijayawada’s unique features, including the Krishna River, Indrakeeladri Hill, Kondapalli toys, and the three canals, and emphasised that Gandhi Hill would be developed so that the public can fully enjoy its offerings.

Quoting the Chief Minister’s call of “No Ism, Only Tourism,” the MP said it inspired him to prepare plans for Vijayawada as a tourist and spiritual hub. He assured that if necessary, MP funds would be allocated for Gandhi Hill’s development.

Gandhi Hill Development Committee Chairman KPC Gandhi outlined a four-phase development plan, including provisions for international research scholars to visit and study Mahatma Gandhi’s life. A 100-room guest house is also proposed to accommodate visitors. He emphasised the hill’s glorious history as a popular tourist spot and expressed confidence that the ongoing initiatives would restore Gandhi Hill to its former prominence.