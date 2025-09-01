With a clear roadmap ahead, ‘Jana Sainiks’ look forward to becoming future leaders

Visakhapatnam: Neglecting party workers would cost the leader dearly and it has been realised much early by Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K Pawan Kalyan.

Along with expressing gratitude to the ‘Jana Sainiks’ for their unconditional support to the party chief during the rough phase he had endured, this is probably one of the main agendas behind a three-day-long ‘Senatho Senani’ programme organised in Visakhapatnam where the JSP chief connected with the party cadre.

From the inception, party activists have been a strong force for the Jana Sena. For any other party, mobilising masses for public sabhas is a tedious task. But it is not so for the Jana Sena Party as people volunteer to arrive in droves and listen to their leader’s speech they look up to. However, Pawan Kalyan failed to cash in on his charisma and convert them into votes before 2024 elections.

But, strategies changed a little ahead of the 2024 elections. It is a known secret that Pawan Kalyan played a key part in bringing the alliance parties together on to a platform, ensuring that the YSRCP is dethroned and the NDA government is formed in Andhra Pradesh.

After a little over a year in power, the JSP chief laid his attention to strengthening the Jana Sena Party from the grassroots level. As part of the exercise, the party organised a three-day long ‘Senatho Senani’ in Visakhapatnam and the party chief received feedback from the key leaders and activists of each constituency.

An action plan has been readied wherein the Deputy Chief Minister not only intends to organise meetings with the party cadre at regular intervals but also stay in their houses during his future visits.

Interacting with the party key leaders, Pawan Kalyan laid emphasis that the party would extend all possible support to the workers against whom the previous YSRCP government levelled false cases.

Back then, the YSRCP came to power in 2019, winning 151 seats in Andhra Pradesh. But after coming to power, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not give much importance to the party workers. Even as the YSRCP introduced the village and ward volunteer system for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, it only ended up widening the already existing gap between the party workers and their chief. Apparently, it’s one the prime reasons for the YSRCP to face a severe drubbing in the 2024 polls as the party secured a mere 11 Assembly seats. However, the serious defeat faced by the YSRCP is certainly a lesson for the other political parties to learn from.

On the contrary, Pawan Kalyan not only interacted with the party cadre and received their feedback but also laid out a structured framework for the party members whom he values the most.

His endeavour ‘Trishul’, set to be rolled out after Dasara, aims to groom the party workers at the grassroots level and help them become future leaders. Also, Pawan Kalyan assured the Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas that they will be trained in various skills based on their interest. With the assurance of empowering the party workers from membership to leadership, Pawan Kalyan infused confidence in them as they look forward to a bright future.