World Tourism Day event held

World Tourism Day 2023

Chittoor: In the event World Tourism Day 2023.

The Tourism department has organised a procession in Chitoor city. District Revenue Officer R.Rajasekhar , Chittoor Mayor B.Amuda, Municipal Commissioner J Aruna and others spoke.

On the occasion, 2Run was held where number of students, sports men have taken part

