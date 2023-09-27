Live
World Tourism Day event held
Highlights
In the event World Tourism Day 2023
Chittoor: In the event World Tourism Day 2023.
The Tourism department has organised a procession in Chitoor city. District Revenue Officer R.Rajasekhar , Chittoor Mayor B.Amuda, Municipal Commissioner J Aruna and others spoke.
On the occasion, 2Run was held where number of students, sports men have taken part
