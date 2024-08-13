Youth should stay away from drugs: Collector Ranjith

Kurnool: The reis need to create awareness among youth about the disadvantages of drugs, stated district Collector P Ranjit Basha. Along with District Revenue Officer Madhusudhan Rao and district-level officials, he participated in a programme on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’, sponsored by the Union government, at Sunaina Auditorium here on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that keeping the bright future of youth, the Union government started ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ on the theme ‘Vikshit Bharat Ka Mantr, Bharat Ho Nashe Se Swatantr’. The programme was started four years ago on August 15.

Collector Basha said drugs consumption will not only spoil health, but it will kill the mental peace and drags families on to the roads. Youth, who play major role in the country, should inculcate good habits rather than addicting to drugs. Everyone should join hands to prevent drugs and strive to make drug free district, he added.

Later, the Collector administered pledge against drug abuse to the participants.