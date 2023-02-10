YS Jagan disburses YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tofa to married girls

Chief Minister YS Jagan has deposited the financial assistance of Rs.38.18 crore to 4,536 eligible beneficiaries under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tofa virtually from camp office in Tadepalli.



CM Jagan said on this occasion said that they have given one month's time to those who got married between October-December for application and completed the verification in February and are directly depositing the cash to them today. "We are implementing a scheme to bring change in the society; this program in a similar manner for every quarter of every year,YS Jagan said adding that the education is the only thing that change the lives of the poor. He said government is spending funds to ecourag girls from poor families in education and prevent child marriages.

The Chief Minister said that the aim of the scheme is to reduce the dropout rate and has put a 10th pass mandatory for bride and groom to avail this scheme and the girls should reach 18 years old and boys to 21 years old to avail the scheme. "We are implementing the scheme without resorting to bribes and discrimination," Jagan said and added that the scheme is being implemented towards bringing change in the society. He said while the previous government announced Rs. 50,000 for inter-caste marriages of BCs, YSRCP government is providing Rs. 75,000.