YS Jagan participates in Tirumala Brahmotsavams, presents silk robes to deity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy presented silk cloths to Tirumala deity as part of Salakatla Brahmotsavam. On reaching Tirupati, CM Jagan first visited Gangamma and performed special puja and received a warm welcome from ministers Peddireddy, RK Roja, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, local MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and others. Special prayers were offered to the Gangamma goddess. The priests gave Vedasirvachana to CM Jagan.



Meanwhile, YS Jagan started electric buses in Tirumala. As a part of environmental protection, APS RTC introduced electric buses. The chief minister expressed happiness that out of 100 e-bus services, 50 buses are plying between Tirupati and Tirumala.



After reaching Tirumala from there, Jagan was welcomed by the temple priests and officials with Purnakumbha and according to custom, silk clothes were presented to the Lord on behalf of the government and then participated in Vahana Seva.