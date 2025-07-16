YS Jagan predicts YSRCP will return to power in three years

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his conviction that the current Chandrababu Naidu government will be ousted within three years, paving the way for a return of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). In a press conference held at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan slammed the state government, describing the situation in Andhra Pradesh as dire and questioning the survival of democracy.

Further, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSRCP is the only party addressing the difficulties faced by the people and pointed out that other parties have aligned themselves with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and are not genuinely opposing the government. “We are actively supporting farmers and standing in solidarity with students, while questioning the government’s betrayal of its promises,” he added.

Jagan highlighted recent protests organised by the YSRCP, including initiatives aimed at raising awareness about various issues affecting the populace and reiterated that YSRCP will come to power in three years.