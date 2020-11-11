YSR Jala Kala scheme takes off in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Drilling of free borewells for irrigation purpose has commenced in the from Tuesday as promised by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It may be recalled that on September 28, Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scheme to drill 2 lakh borewells free of cost for farmers in the arid lands under the YSR Jala Kala scheme. This is to support needy farmers who do not have irrigation water sources other than borewell water. The scheme was launched with an expenditure of Rs 2,340 crore to be implemented in the next four years.

Arrangements have been made to start drilling work of boreholes in agricultural lands in 162 constituencies excluding those in urban areas seats in the state. As part of the programme, the local MLA will be the chief guest for the first borehole-drilling programme in their respective constituencies.

In addition to drilling the borewell free of cost, the government will also provide a motor or pump set free of cost. The state government aims to bring five lakh acre agricultural land under full cultivation through this scheme in the coming four years benefitting more than 3 lakh farmers under this scheme.

The government has made all arrangements to provide rigs for drilling bores, for each Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, rural development commissioner Girija Shankar and watershed project director Venkat Reddy held a teleconference with district project directors on Monday.

District authorities were instructed to make all arrangements for the commencement of the drilling programme and clearly stated that the first bore drilling works should be conducted under the auspices of the local MLAs in their respective areas.