YSRCP leaders from Payakaraopeta join TDP

Vijayawada: Several key YSRCP leaders and public representatives from Payakaraopeta constituency in Anakapalli district joined the TDP at an event here on Tuesday.

The leaders were welcomed into the party fold by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who draped them with party scarves. Those who joined include former MPP Bolisetti Govindarao, former vice-MPP Bolisetti Saradakumari, Y Rayavaram MPP Kesiboyina Venkatalakshmi, and YSRCP district secretary Konathala Srinivasarao. Alongside them, sarpanches from Y. Rayavaram, Ommavaram, and Karrivanipalem villages, several MPTC members, and senior leaders also switched to the TDP.

Speaking on the occasion, home minister said that strengthening the party and ensuring victory in the upcoming local body elections were top priorities. “We won the last election with a majority of 44,000 votes. In the coming local polls, my goal is to secure victory for NDA candidates. Everyone must work hard to achieve this. Payakaraopeta should continue to see NDA’s success for the next 20 years,” she asserted. She further emphasised that the Telugu Desam Party values its leaders and focuses on constituency development above all.

Addressing the gathering, Bolisetti Govindarao said, “Despite working for many years in my former party, I did not receive due respect. I am happy to join the TDP where there is recognition and honour.”