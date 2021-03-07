YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav fires at Balakrishna over attack on TDP activist, says it's due to frustration

Hindupur MLA Balakrishna is attacking his own party workers with frustration and depression, said YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav. Speaking to media on Sunday, he said that Balakrishna did not attack the activist and termed it as attack on the Hindupur people. He also took a jibe at Chandrababu stating that the latter was riding a broken bicycle with his age.

He said that the fans and leaders who are supporting the TDP are scared of standing beside Balakrishna for his inconsistent behaviour. Recently, a favourite photographer took a photograph of the actor turned politician and had been at the receiving end as the MLA had slapped him allegedly.

On the other, MLA Balakrishna, who came to Hindupur last Thursday as part of the municipal election campaign, also displayed his aggression against TDP leaders while talking to the media at the Suguru temple when they laughed when they saw his gestures. It is in this backdrop Balaiah had expressed anguish over it.