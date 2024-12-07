YSRCP protest on farmers’ issues on Dec 13

Vijayawada: YSRCP has postponed its State-wide farmers’ protest, initially planned for December 11 to December 13 due to MLC by-election code in five districts.

Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged cadres to intensify efforts in addressing public issues and exposing the failures of the NDA government in the State.

The YSRCP activists will take part in protests on farmers’ issues on December 13, against the electricity tariff hike on December 27 and seeking fee reimbursement on January 3. Jagan said the party is committed to fighting for people’s welfare to ensure accountability from the ruling coalition government.