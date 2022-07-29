2022 Grand Vitara: Get to Know Its New Features

India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti is amping its tech game by lining up varied car launches for the year, 2022, specially we find there are lot of facelifted models like the Baleno and the XL6 along with the new Brezza, while it was catching up with regards to competition in terms of technology, we saw a lot of firsts for the Maruti car this year. The carmaker has brought varied new features such as



♦ 360-degree camera

♦ wireless phone charging

♦ ventilated front seats

♦ six bags

The country's largest carmaker has unveiled its new flagship model, the Grand Vitara, which is a replacement for the ageing S-cross. The SUV receives an expansive feature, which are many first timers on Maruti Car.

Panoramic sunroof

While the new Brezza became the 1st -ever Maruti to feature a sunroof, the Grand Vitara marks the carmaker's decision of opting for a panoramic sunroof in its offerings. Although it is only available in the top-spec Alpha trim of the mild-hybrid lineup, Maruti provides it as standard with the SUV's strong-hybrid variants. Its party trick though is that the 2nd panels slide back a little to create a wider opening, which is not usually seen on the other models which are equipped having panoramic sunroof.

Digital Driver's Display

Another first for a Maruti car is a digital driver's display. The 2022 Grand Vitara's strong-hybrid variants (Zeta+ and Alpha+) to get a 7-inch color display in the instrument cluster, which would provide multiple vital details which include the speed and odometer readings and a small icon to reveal when the SUV's in the pure EV mode.

Strong Hybrid Power Train

The Grand Vitara also marks Maruti first attempt at providing a self-charging hybrid (also known as strong-hybrid) powertrain. It comprises an electric motor which would deliver around 80.2PS and 141Nm and 116PS 1.5 litre three-cylinder petrol engine. According to Maruti, the strong-hybrid version of the SUV could cover around 40% of the distance and 60% of the time in the electric or zero-emission mode. This setup's claimed average fuel efficiency figure which stands at 27.97kmpl, making the Grand Vitara the most fuel-efficient vehicle in India having ability to cover around 1200 km on a full tank.

All-Wheel Drive Option (AWD)

Maruti's new compact SUIV would receive an all-wheel drivetrain option. However, it is available only in the mild-hybrid MT guise, offered only with the top-spec Alpha Trim. Contrary to this, the Gypsy and previous Grand Vitara SUV has a thorough 4x4 drivetrain on offer. Both Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the only compact SUVs in India to receive AWD setup.

Quileted Leatherette Seats

With the Grand Vitara, Maruti is also offering quilted leatherette upholstery for the first time. It looks premium and it is usually offered only in luxury/premium cars. It is available only on the top-spec Alpha and Alpha+trims of the mild and strong-hybrid lineups of the SUV respectively. These seats are well-padded and also supportive for the occupants. Maruti is also providing different cabin themes for the two versions of the SUV, black and maroon interior for the mild-hybrid variants and all-black cabin having gold accents for the strong-hybrid trims.