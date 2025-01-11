2025 Tata Nexon Launched with New Variants, Updated Features, and a Fresh Look

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the 2025 Tata Nexon, offering a refreshed design, new variants, and a host of updated features. The new Tata Nexon is now available with three new variants and a stunning new Grassland Beige color option. The starting price of the 2025 Tata Nexon has been set at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Variants and Features

The 2025 Tata Nexon introduces three new variants: Pure Plus, Creative Plus, and Creative Plus PS. Along with the new variants, the 2025 Tata Nexon comes with a host of upgraded features designed to enhance the driving experience. Notable updates include a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated leather seats, a large 10.25-inch infotainment display, 9 JBL speakers with a subwoofer, and a 7-speed DCA with an e-shifter and paddle shifters. These 2025 Tata Nexon features are sure to provide a more connected and comfortable driving experience.

Engine Options and Performance

The 2025 Tata Nexon engine lineup remains similar to the previous model but with refined performance. It offers two engine choices: a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine.

Petrol Engine: The 1,200 cc engine generates 86.7 bhp of power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 1,750-4,000 rpm. A CNG powertrain option is also available for those seeking a more eco-friendly drive. In CNG mode, it delivers 72.5 bhp and 170 Nm of torque at 2,000-3,000 rpm.

Diesel Engine: The 1,500 cc diesel engine produces 83.3 bhp of power at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750 rpm.

Dimensions and Boot Space

The 2025 Tata Nexon specifications highlight a compact yet spacious SUV. It measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,804 mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,498 mm, while the ground clearance stands at 208 mm, ensuring smooth driving on rough roads. The boot capacity is 382 liters, which reduces to 321 liters in the CNG variant. Both petrol and diesel variants come with a 44-liter fuel tank.

Design and Wheel Options

The 2025 Tata Nexon continues with its sleek design, available with 16-inch wheels across all variants. While the lower-end variants feature plain steel wheels, the higher-end variants boast premium diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Colour Options for the 2025 Tata Nexon

One of the exciting updates in the 2025 Tata Nexon colours lineup is the introduction of the new Grassland Beige color, adding a fresh and modern look to the SUV. In addition to this, the Nexon is available in several other color options, catering to different customer preferences.

Price and Conclusion

The 2025 Tata Nexon price starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an affordable and feature-packed option for those looking for a compact SUV. With its updated design, new features, and powerful engine options, the 2025 Tata Nexon continues to be a popular choice in its segment. Whether you're interested in the 2025 Tata Nexon new features, its impressive engine performance, or the new 2025 Tata Nexon specifications, this SUV is designed to meet the needs of modern drivers.