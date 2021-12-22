Facelifted Maruti Ertiga Spied While Testing Undisguised Ahead of its Launch in 2022

The facelifted Maruti Ertiga has been spied testing undisguised ahead of its launch in 2022. The MPV is expected to receive subtle cosmetic enhancements to the exterior and interior profile and new features as well.



While coming across the spy shots, the Ertiga would receive a new mesh-type grille. No other changes can be spotted. We would get to know more as the launch is very near. The cabin has not seen yet, but we must receive new features and revised upholstery. The facelifted Ertiga is expected to receive a larger touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech(telematics), wireless Android auto, dedicated AC vents for the 3rd row and Apple Carplay, a new instrument cluster. Its safety features are also expected to be updated having multiple airbags in the top trims.

Presently, the MPV features projector headlamps, Android Auto and Apple CArplay, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, engine push start/stop button, automatic ACm, dual front airbags, hill hold control, ESP (electronic stability programme) a rear parking camera.

No mechanical changes are expected onboard as the facelift must continue with its 104PS 1.5 litre petrol engine. While its existing 5 speed manual transmission would continue, the 4-speed torque converter might be replaced for a newer unit. It would also continue to feature mild hybrid technology as well as optional CNG.

The facelifted Ertiga is expected to demand a premium over its present price range of Rs.7.96 lakh to Rs10.69 lakh(Ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti is also planning for about 8 new launches in the year, 2022, which would include the facelifted version of Brezza, Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga.