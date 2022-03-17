Holi 2022, Colorful celebration of Spring: Few Tips to protect your car, this festive

Holi is a festival of colors; it is also called as a festival of love. The above festival is celebrated every part of nation and also across the globe. On this day, people get to unite together, forgetting all resentments and all types of bad feeling towards each other.



Here are a few basic tips as well as tricks to ensure that, while you soak in the festivities this Holi season, your car would remain stainfree and sparkling like it does every other day.

Park it safe

The basic and most significant step is, finding a safe spot for your vehicles, during holi. If you have a garage, but many do not tend to park their vehicles in garage, but it would be really good idea to park the vehicle in the garage. This would help protect from the gaze of those having nefarious intentions. If you do not have car garage or covered car park, invest in a car cover of an appropriate size. Not only, it would help keep the unwanted colors off the exterior bodywork of your vehicle but with summer sun fast approaching one must keep their car protected from UV rays as well.

Invest in car wax

Car wax will help in ensuring that any unwanted color stains on the vehicle are easily wiped off without much hassle. The additional layer on the body of the vehicle acts as a barrier against colors and other contaminants and helping the vehicle shine like new.

Windows of your cars roll up tight

Children while playing, they might through holi colors inside your car, hence one should double check as to whether their car windows are rolled up tight, so that, instead of double work and mess around, you can easily avoid this, by following this simple step.

Protect the cabin

You may celebrate holi at home, but suddenly you receive invites from your close friends or colleagues to celebrate holi with them, even if you say no, they may not take it. In that case, take shower, so that all colors are off from you, before you step out to join the gang. You can wear old clothes and you can large covers or bedsheets or towels to cover AC outdoor units to cover the seats.

You must also ensure that, wash your hands, lest you get colors on the door handles, steering and gear lever.