Mahindra has Released 1st Teaser Video for XUV700 on Social Media Platform: Launch Confirmed During Festive Season

Mahindra Auto is one of the India's largest commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturer. Recently Mahindra has released the 1st teaser video for the XUV700 on its Social Media platforms. The carmaker has revealed a new feature that would debut in the upcoming model, known as auto booster headlamps.



The above model is most likely to be launched in the nation around the festive season.

As per the teaser video released, it has been said, when Mahindra XUV700 surpasses the speed limit of 80kmph at night, an additional set of lights would be activated automatically, hence increasing the visibility of the road ahead. The company has also confirmed that the model would be launched in the year, 2021, which is expected to take place around the festive season.





By the year, 2026, the company has plans to launch around nine new models in the nation and new Mahindra XUV700 is one of nine models. During previous sighting of the model test mules, has revealed that XUV700 would feature C shaped and LED DRLs, it would have completely new front as well as rear bumpers, a new grille having 6 vertical slats, flush-fitting door handles, C-shaped wraparound LED tail lights and new alloy wheels.





When it comes to inside, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 would be mostly likely equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone upholstery, drive modes, fully digital instrument console, front seats having memory function, a rotary dial having centre console and engine start stop button.

Under the hood, the new upcoming Model, Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be powered by a set of 2.0 litre petrol and diesel engines having both manual and automatic transmissions. Also on the offer would be AWD system. The brand is also working on the new-gen Scorpio.







