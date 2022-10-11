New Upcoming Car Launches from Mahindra, a homegrown automotive manufacturer

Mahindra is a homegrown automotive manufacturer, in the coming years, it is all set launch an SUV, EV onslaught for the Indian market.



Starting with a 5-door Thar expected to arrive in the Indian market as early as the 2024 Auto Expo, Mahindra would later offer the XUV 400 EV, XUV and BE electric SUVs based on their new INGLO EV architecture too.

5 Door Mahindra Thar

The new 5 door version of the Mahindra Thar has been spied on test quite a few times and there are rumours going around that, the SUV would be launched next year. As per the spy images, the 5 door Thar would have larger wheels and it would have beefier front bumper. The off-road SUV might provide few extra cabin space for rear passengers.

The Mahindra Bolero is Neo Plus

Bolero is well trusted stallion for Mahindra, Bolero Neo Plus is expected to arrive during the festive season. It would be powered by a possibly returned version of the thar's 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine. The above is likely to be offered with a choice of both a manual as well as automatic transmission. Bolero Neo Plus would be sold in both, 7 as well as 9 seat layouts as well as ambulance version having 4 seats and a patient bed.

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV was unveiled last month and this vehicle would be offered for sale in month of January 2023. Mahindra has claimed a range of 456 kms on a full charge and a 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.6 seconds. The electric SUV claims a top speed of 150 kmph and it would be offered with 3 charging portions which 50kW DC fast charger that would juice up the SUV upto 80% in 50 minutes.

Updated Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra is also scheduling a mid-life update for the XUV300 subcompact SUV as the model has started arriving at the dealerships. The facelifted model would feature the brand's Twin Peaks logo and most the design, features are likely to remain unchanged. It would continue to be offered with a 1.5 litre diesel engine producing 117bhp and 300Nm of torque and 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine producing about 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.