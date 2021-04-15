Tata Harrier: 5 Top Reasons to Own it or Avoid it

Tata Harrier was initially launched in our nation, India, way back in January 2019 and in the month of February 2020; it got updated with a cleaner and powerful engine, it also received few extra features.

Best Vehicle produced by Tata Motors

The Harrier is considered as best vehicle produced by Tata Motors; it scores high in terms of styling, equipment and performance. If you are interested to own, there are ample of reason, why you must go ahead.

1. Great Road Presence -Advantage

The Tata Harrier design is based on the Brand's impact 2.0 philosophy, when it comes to its exterior styling, it is very attractive. The sharp looking tail section, its vertically spilt headlamps, diamond cut alloy wheels and generous proportions, all of these make the Harrier grab eyeballs, when spotted on the road.

Disadvantage

Even though Harrier has got a brilliant ride as well as handling balance, the SUV soaks up bumps on roads which are broken and need repair. When riding at higher speeds, it remains planted and stable; the steering wheels make you feel little heavier at low speed and it can also make you feel tiresome maneuvering around at crawling speed.

2. Powerful Diesel Engine -Advantage

This vehicle has got 2-0 litre, inline -4, turbocharged diesel engine. It delivers 170 PS and 350 NM of peak power as well as torque respectively. The vehicle has also received varied driving modes-Eco, City and Sport, which can alter the engine output according to the driver's favorite mode.

Disadvantage

The above vehicle does not have a petrol engine option; its rival offers more choice to their buyers. There are speculations going around that, it might launch 1.5 litre turbo –petrol engine, but till now there is no update about it. If the manufacturer introduces the petrol variants, more number of buyers would like to own this SUV, as the prices would be lower when compared to the diesel variant.

3. Smooth Automatic Gearbox-Advantage

Tata Harrier has received 6-speed manual transmission as standard, but incase you wish to have more driving convenience, you also opt for 6-speed automatic gearbox too,

Disadvantage -Fit and finish could have been much better

Both fit as well as finish levels of the Harrier does not fit its premium price tag. Its interior door panel does not neatly align with its dashboard and there are few inconsistent gaps throughout the entire cabin. Even though the plastic quality use is fine, but it overall interior design look, makes you feel more upmarket.

4. Panoramic sunroof on higher trims -Advantage

Tata Harrier has received panoramic sunroof on higher trims, which makes an extremely desirable feature among the buyers nowadays. The SUV has also received automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver seat, 8.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster. With regards its safety features, the Harrier receives nearing to 6 airbags, hill descent, up to 6 airbags, rollover mitigation, hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Disadvantage

Harrier has few features missing such as connected car technology, for other Tata cars, Nexon, Altroz and Safari, it has got IRA connected tech, hence we expect it should be available even on the Harrier too, very soon. This vehicle does not have ventilated seats and electronic parking brake.

5. Space and Comfort –Advantage

The Harrier has received generous dimensions for its 5 seater SUV; even its interior space is very impressive. Its seat are both supportive as well as comfy, it has a large window, which makes the cabin feel roomy as well as airy.

Disadvantage

In the recent times, the Tata motors have made vast improvements with regards to its after sales support, even though it is still far from perfect. The manufacturer must take some stringent steps so that they can maintain high quality after sales services. The company desire to make a stronger presence in the Indian market.