Tata opens its 1st all women showroom in the Amritsar

The city witnessed the launch of 1st all women car showroom in the city of Amritsar of Tata Motors. A group of 20 women working on varied positions in sale, marketing, security, car fitting as well as washing and managing the showroom are called the shots here.



Heading the flock, aged between 18 to 35 years, is lovely Ahuja having about 20 years of experience in the automobile industry.

The idea was to bring together women professionals from the field and working as a team in order to promote self-reliance and also help in change of mindsets. Today's women are not dependent on others, they are self-reliant and independent in every respect and taking on their professional responsibilities with success. This was shared, Lovely, who is general manager of the showroom.

Starting from the manager to the security guard in this showroom are only women staff, have been recruited. Lovely stated setting up all women team is definitely a challenge as the immediate concern was to only recruit women are skilled professionals from the automobile sector. The fact remains that, not many women tend to take up job in the automobile sector, especially sales, because social taboo is associated with it. When in the sector as a sales team member in 2007 to 2008, I was the only woman in the field in the city. People do not consider it as a good job for women in the field in the city. I was usually asked as to why you did not take up the teaching or any other job. So, for our team members de-conditioning them from popular perception and social mindset was important, she stated.

The team has got women mechanics, sales executives, desk and administrative staff. Novelty Tata Director, Jatinder Singh Sachdev, stated Tata's first such showroom in the nation, where only women staff has been employed.