Hisar Man Fails to Pay Rs 1.17 Crore for Fancy Vehicle Number | Haryana News
A man from Hisar bid Rs 1.17 crore for the fancy vehicle number HR-88-B-8888 but failed to pay. Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij orders a check on his financial capacity.
A man from Hisar won the bid for the vehicle number HR-88-B-8888 at Rs 1.17 crore. He did not pay the amount on time.
Fees Paid
He had paid Rs 1,000 to join the auction and Rs 10,000 as a security deposit.
Minister Orders Check
Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij asked officials to check if the man can really afford such a bid.
Deposit Forfeited
The Rs 10,000 deposit will be kept by the government. The number plate will be auctioned again.
Investigation Started
A request has been sent to the Income Tax Department. This is to stop people from joining auctions without enough money.
