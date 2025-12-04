  1. Home
Hisar Man Fails to Pay Rs 1.17 Crore for Fancy Vehicle Number | Haryana News

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 12:25 PM IST
A man from Hisar bid Rs 1.17 crore for the fancy vehicle number HR-88-B-8888 but failed to pay. Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij orders a check on his financial capacity.

A man from Hisar won the bid for the vehicle number HR-88-B-8888 at Rs 1.17 crore. He did not pay the amount on time.

Fees Paid

He had paid Rs 1,000 to join the auction and Rs 10,000 as a security deposit.

Minister Orders Check

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij asked officials to check if the man can really afford such a bid.

Deposit Forfeited

The Rs 10,000 deposit will be kept by the government. The number plate will be auctioned again.

Investigation Started

A request has been sent to the Income Tax Department. This is to stop people from joining auctions without enough money.

