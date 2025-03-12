Yamaha unveils India’s first hybrid motorcycle in 150cc segment

Bengaluru: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has launched the country’s first hybrid motorcycle in the 150cc category, the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid, priced at INR 1,44,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model integrates advanced hybrid technology aimed at enhancing performance, fuel efficiency, and rider convenience.

The latest iteration of the FZ-S series boasts a 149cc Blue Core engine that complies with OBD-2B regulations. It is equipped with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS), enabling smoother starts, battery-assisted acceleration, and improved fuel efficiency by shutting off the engine at idle and restarting with a quick clutch action.

In terms of design, the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid has undergone several refinements, including sharper edges on the tank cover, integrated front turn signals, and a sleek, aerodynamic look. Additionally, the motorcycle features a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that integrates with smartphones via the Y-Connect app, offering turn-by-turn navigation linked to Google Maps. Ergonomic upgrades include an optimised handlebar position for comfort on long rides and repositioned switchgear for easier accessibility, even when wearing gloves. The fuel tank now features an airplane-style cap, adding to the bike’s practicality. The model will be available in two colour options: Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey. Speaking at the launch, Itaru Otani, Chairman, of Yamaha Motor India Group, stated, “The FZ brand has played a crucial role in Yamaha’s journey in India. By introducing hybrid technology in this segment, we are not only elevating performance but also reinforcing our commitment to bringing advanced, rider-focused innovations. Every update to the FZ series has been shaped by customer insights, ensuring a more refined, dynamic, and engaging riding experience.”

With the introduction of the FZ-S Fi Hybrid, Yamaha continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the Indian two-wheeler market, offering cutting-edge technology and rider-centric design to its

customers.