4 Dead, 16 Injured in Bengaluru Rural Road Accident Involving APSRTC Bus and Truck

In a tragic road accident that took place on Friday, four people including two young children died, and sixteen others were injured, when an APSRTC bus collided with a truck in Bengaluru Rural district.

Where It Happened

The accident took place at Gottipura Gate, located in Hoskote Taluk on the National Highway, which connects Kolar and Hoskote, near the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Victims Identified

The police confirmed the identities of the four people who lost their lives:

Keshava Reddy (44)

Tulasi (21)

Pranathi (4)

Maria (1)

All victims were residents of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Injuries and Medical Status

Among those 16, two are in critical condition and are being treated at Hoskote.

What Caused the Accident

The APSRTC bus was going from Tirupati to Bengaluru.

The driver lost control while trying to overtake a truck and hit it from behind.

Police think the driver may have fallen asleep, which caused the crash.

The front part of the bus was badly damaged in the accident.

Police Investigation

The Hoskote traffic police have registered a case.

Officials are investigating whether the driver violated any road safety norms or driving rules.