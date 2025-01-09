Live
Just In
Bengaluru Home Guard Surrenders After Killing Wife, Daughter, and Niece in Domestic Dispute
A Bengaluru home guard, Gangaraju, has surrendered after allegedly killing his wife, daughter, and niece in a fit of rage over a domestic dispute. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full motive.
A 42-year-old Home Guard in Bengaluru surrendered at a local police station on Wednesday after allegedly killing three of his family members. The man, identified as Gangaraju, walked into the Peenya police station with a machete and confessed to the crime. He was arrested and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Gangaraju, who lived in Chokkasandra near Jalahalli Cross, is accused of murdering his wife Bhagya (36), daughter Navya (19), and niece Hemavathi (23) in their rented home in north Bengaluru. After the killings, Gangaraju called the emergency helpline at around 4 pm to report the murders. When police arrived at the scene, they found the bodies in a pool of blood. Gangaraju, however, had already left the house and gone to the police station to surrender.
The crime appears to have been caused by a domestic argument. Investigators think that Gangaraju suspected his wife of being unfaithful, which led to frequent fights. On Wednesday, the argument became more intense, and in a fit of anger, he attacked Bhagya. When their daughter Navya and niece Hemavathi tried to stop him, they were also attacked. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene, and the investigation is still ongoing to find out the exact reason for the crime. Gangaraju, who is from Nelamangala, had been working at the Hebbagodi police station in Bengaluru.