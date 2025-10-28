Brazilian Model Molested in Bengaluru: Delivery Boy Arrested in RT Nagar

A 21-year-old delivery boy was arrested in Bengaluru as he was accused of molesting a Brazilian model in RT Nagar on October 17.

The woman had recently come to Bengaluru for work. She ordered groceries through an app, and the delivery boy, Kumar, came to her flat to deliver the groceries. Upon arrival, he touched her wrongly.

The model, who was alone in the flat, pushed him away and locked the door.

The woman was scared and remained silent at first. Later, she told her friends and her boss, Karthik Vinayak.

He helped her go to the police and file a complaint at the RT Nagar station.

Police checked CCTV footage from the building.

The video proved her story was true.

Kumar was arrested on October 25.

He admitted to the crime.

The delivery company sacked his job and he was sent to Parappana Agrahara Jail.

The police are still collecting evidence and witness statements.