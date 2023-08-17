Chennai: M. K. Stalin for shifting education to state list of Constitution

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday said that education should be moved to the state list of Constitution from the concurrent list.

Delivering the Independence Day address after hoisting the tricolour at the Fort St George, he said all those subjects that have a direct connect to the people must be moved into the state list of the constitution.

Stalin said that only if education is moved to the state subject, qualifying examinations like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can be scrapped.

The chief minister also stressed upon the growth of state by following Dravidian model of governance that provides equal development and opportunity to everyone.

Stalin evoked the memories of heroes of the state including poet Subramania Bharathy whose writings helped rally the masses during the freedom struggle.

He also said that the former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu from DMK, C. N. Annadurai and Kalaignar Karunanidhi had always supported the Union government during emergencies including the 1971 war with Pakistan.