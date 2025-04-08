DK Shivakumar Launches Measures to Tackle Bengaluru's Water and Waste Management Issues

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, is taking steps to solve Bengaluru's water and waste issues. He has directed officials to stop sewage from flowing into the city's lakes and ensure the lakes are filled with treated water. The responsibility of filling the lakes has been given to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Shivakumar also asked the BBMP (Bengaluru's city authority) to monitor construction waste more carefully. All vehicles carrying construction waste will now have GPS trackers to prevent illegal dumping.

Shivakumar talked about plans to improve traffic in Bengaluru by building double-decker flyovers and wider roads along stormwater drains. A lot of money has been set aside to improve the city's roads and drainage system, aiming to reduce traffic problems and improve infrastructure.