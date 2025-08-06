New 1.5 km Hebbal Tunnel Proposed by DK Shivakumar to Ease Traffic

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has proposed a 1.5 km tunnel from Esteem Mall to Veterinary College at Hebbal to ease traffic.

This is separate from the bigger 16.75 km Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel already planned. BBMP Chief said the new tunnel may be linked to the bigger one and will be ready in 2 years.

But some experts say this is a poor idea. They believe Bengaluru needs Metro lines and a proper traffic plan, not more tunnels.

Citizen groups also warn that more tunnels could bring more cars and worsen traffic. The big tunnel plan already shows 20+ problem points due to lack of entry/exit roads.

Meanwhile, the Hebbal flyover will partially open by August 15.