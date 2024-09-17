Pick up and drop buses for govt schools akin to private institutions soon

Bengaluru : Children should come to government school, and education should be similar to private schools. Amidst this kind of clamour, the number of parents admitting their children to private schools is increasing. In the meantime, KPS Karnataka Public Schools have started to increase the number of children staying away from school along by inviting them to government schools. In order to attract children to this school, the Education department has decided to provide new facilities and has thought about pick up and drop.

The Education department is thinking about starting pick and drop system in Karnataka public schools too so that children should not be deprived of educational life. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa himself has given information about this. This is an innovative effort to encourage children to come to KPS school and the education department is thinking of making a big change in government schools. A new plan has been made to motivate Karnataka public school children to come to school.

The Department of School Education has come forward to provide transportation for children studying in KPS schools. There are currently 285 Karnataka Public Schools in the state. There is an idea to start 500 schools more on current lines.



Education from LKG to Class XII is arranged at one place. Therefore, the department has decided to provide free school bus to bring the children to school within a radius of 4 to 5 kilometres.

In the first phase the model idea is to start only in a few schools, including the capital city Bengaluru, and aims to expand it to 2,000 schools next year.