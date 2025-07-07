Prestige Builds 1.5 km Private Flyover to Connect Tech Park Directly to ORR

Prestige Group has approval from BBMP to build a 1.5 km long flyover linking its new tech park in Bellandur directly to Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR). The Prestige Group will pay for the project.

Why this matters:

The flyover runs above a public road and a stormwater drain.

In return for using public land, Prestige must widen Kariyammana Agrahara Road, a busy nearby street.

They're also building a new 40-foot connector road, cutting 2.5 km off the route to Sakra Hospital.

Who benefits?

The flyover is open to everyone, not just tech park employees.

It aims to ease traffic and improve travel time along the ORR–Bellandur route.

When did this start?

Prestige first asked for permission in August 2022, with an update in late 2023.

The construction company also received clearance for the tech park site from BDA in September 2023.

The BBMP has officially approved the flyover in April. The approval decision was taken after discussions involving Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar