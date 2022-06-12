10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs at schools in next 3mths

New Delhi: NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission is hopeful of achieving the target of establishing 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in schools across the country in the next three months, its mission director Chintan Vaishnav said.

Vaishnav further said that he is also working on a five-year vision document for the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), which is the Modi government's flagship initiative to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the length and breadth of the country.

"In the next three months, we are hopeful of achieving the target of establishing 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs)," he said. So far, AIM has established over 9,500 ATLs.