ABD commissions PET bottling unit
Highlights
Hyderabad: Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD), India’s largest domestic spirits company by volume, on Tuesday inaugurated a PET bottle unit at its integrated manufacturing facility in Rangapur in the State. With an annual capacity of over 600 million bottles, the PET bottle manufacturing plant will meet a significant portion of ABD’s packaging needs and marks a key step in strengthening supply chain and improving profitability.
Alok Gupta, Managing Director, ABD, said “This new facility reflects our integrated approach to manufacturing. By leveraging existing land and infrastructure, we have kept costs low, accelerated execution, and minimised environmental impact.”
