AD Design Show Returns to Mumbai and Debuts in Hyderabad for the First Time

India’s most anticipated design event is back-and this year, it's set to make an even deeper impact. The AD Design Show 2025 in association with Pidilite, returns to Mumbai between 21st - 23rd November and, for the very first time, makes its way to Hyderabad on 5th and 6th December, marking a landmark moment in the evolution of contemporary design in India. Held in association with Bombay Sapphire Creative Lab, Obeetee Carpets and Vedica, the show promises to spotlight the best in design, art, and innovation, but this time, it does so on an even more expansive stage.

The AD Design Show has earned its reputation as the country’s definitive destination for cutting-edge design, exciting installations and high-impact collaborations. Now in its seventh edition, the three-day experience continues to bring together patrons, creators, collectors, and design enthusiasts from across India and the globe.

"The number of fairs and shows sprouting in the country is testament to the growing potential and dynamism of the design industry in India currently. It's good for the whole community and lifts us all up. The AD Design Show is a pioneer. Every year with every show---as well as this upcoming 7th show---we are thrilled to re-invent, to expand, to program insightful interventions for our partners, to engage our audiences, the architect and design community, and all the thousands of people who come together during these three days. I personally look forward to meeting everyone in November, and am very excited to be going to Hyderabad in December--for the first time!" - Komal Sharma, Head of Editorial Content, AD India

“We’re excited to return to the AD Design Show 2025, where we’ll showcase how Pidilite’s innovative solutions are shaping the future of construction - from residential, hospitality to commercial spaces. With a focus on sustainability, performance, and design excellence, our cutting-edge technologies in green buildings, stone, and flooring systems are set to create new benchmarks and inspire the design community.” - Kavinder Singh, Joint Managing Director, Pidilite Industries

With over 150+ premium brands, 30+ international showcases, and a program that seamlessly blends culture with creativity, this year's show offers an elevated, multi-sensory design journey like never before. Hyderabad’s first edition will retain the signature flair of AD’s curatorial excellence while integrating the city's rich craft traditions and architectural legacy into its narrative.

Visitors can explore the editorially curated AD Discoveries, and the iconic AD Sessions, where thought leaders across design, art, and architecture take the stage for compelling conversations. From bespoke furniture to experimental installations, heritage textiles to new material expressions, every corner of the show invites discovery. Highlights include the AD Café, invite-only lounge parties, an international pavilion, and more; all housed within spaces designed to inspire and engage.

Leading brands will be exhibiting at the AD Design Show including Aadyam Handwoven, ALUMINR, Amore Muro, ARREDATORE, ARUSHI ARTS, Art Centrix Space, Attitudes, Masterly Dressing Suites, BESPOKE ART GALLERY AHMEDABAD, Beyond Dreams, Beyond Square, Blanc White, Clayventures, Delta Faucet Company India Pvt Ltd, Edge by Titan, Ek Kalakaar Designs, Fenesta, FREEDOM TREE, GROHE, HOUSE OF LALITTYA, ICA Wood Finishes, IKKIS, India Circus by Krsna Mehta a godrej enterprises brand, Ghar Gaatha walls with a tale, JAAKHI, Jaipur Rugs, Jain Handicrafts, Kalakaari Haath, KARA SABI, KERF, KYNKYNY Art Gallery, La Dimora Selections TM, Lagom, Length Breadth Height, Magicsimsim Precious Bejewelled Art, Mahogany, Mayin, Metanestt, Milimeter, MUGEN, Nila House, Obeetee Carpets, OBJETTO – Luxury Home décor & Gifting, OLUXURY INDIA, PARMAN DESIGNS, Pieces of Desire, Rugberry, Sarita Handa, Specta Quartz Surfaces, SquareFoot, SwatiN Luxury by Dwarkas, Tabula Rasa, Takshni, THE ARTISANIA, VANBROS INDIA, XSCASE size defying sound, Zeba Home and more.

WHERE & WHEN:Mumbai Edition: 21st - 23rd November, 2025 | Jio World Convention Centre, MumbaiHyderabad Edition: 5th and 6th December, 2025 | HITEX Exhibition Center, HyderabadMumbai Tickets: Skillbox - MumbaiHyderabad Tickets: Skillbox - Hyderabad

For More Details, visit: ad-designshow.in

Follow news and conversations about #ADDesignShow2025 on www. architecturaldigest.in | Instagram: @archdigestindia | X: @ArchDigestIndia | Facebook: architecturaldigestindia